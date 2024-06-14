Dothan hotel fires employee after discovering he is gay, EOCC claims

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A recent lawsuit claims a Dothan hotel auditor was fired by management after they learned he was gay.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed the suit on June 13 against Home2 Suites by Hilton Hotel in Dothan and its parent company, Harmony Hospitality LLC.

According to the EEOC, the night auditor was seen by hotel management “styled and dressed in a manner they perceived to be feminine, and that differed from management’s preferred appearance for male employees.”

The federal commission says the hotel’s management learned about the employee’s “orientation and gender identity” when his supervisor opposed asking him to change the way he dressed to “align with management’s gender stereotypes.”

The suit claims Harmony’s management team fired the night auditor just hours after his direct supervisor told them the employee was gay and identified as “more feminine.”

“During this Pride month, we want workers to know that they should be able to work in any job without fear of being harassed or fired because of who they are or who they love,” said EEOC General Counsel Karla Gilbride. “Federal civil rights law, as interpreted by the Supreme Court in Bostock v. Clayton County, makes it illegal to discriminate against an employee for their sexual orientation or gender identity, and the EEOC will vigorously enforce those protections.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.