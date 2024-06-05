Dothan business owner dies by suicide after sending harassing, anonymous, sexually explicit letters, DA says

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan businessman took his life last month after finding out his arrest was imminent on charges he allegedly sent sexually explicit letters to a woman, the Houston County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Houston County Russ Goodman told WDHN that Sam Robinson, owner of Dixie Fence Company, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his business on May 22.

According to Goodman, shortly before his death, DPD obtained 14 arrest warrants for Robinson on charges of harassing communications after allegedly sending “vulgar” letters to a woman beginning in October 2023. Her identity has not been revealed.

Goodman says the letters, which were signed “The Red Right Hand” with fake return addresses, contained details that Robinson watched the victim from afar and made several sexually explicit comments; however, the letters never made any threats of violence toward the victim. A total of fourteen letters were sent to the victim.

“Each letter represents one charge,” said Goodman

An investigation was launched by the Dothan Police Department after the victim filed a report.

Investigators identified Robinson as a suspect after a neighbor’s doorbell camera caught his truck driving through the neighborhood, according to Goodman.

The District Attorney says his office was alerted to the case and recommended investigators seek misdemeanor charges against Robinson.

