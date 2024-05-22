Dothan becomes the first ‘Heart Safe’ city in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan has become the first city in Alabama to become a heart-safe city.

Just last week first responders, city officials, and Dothan hospital representatives went up to Montgomery making it official with Governor Ivey.

This is a collaborative effort between the city, both hospitals in Dothan, the chamber, Dothan fire, and even local businesses in the area.

This recognition comes from the hospitals and Dothan fire heart safe initiative to get as many people and businesses AED and CPR certified for when they have to use them for emergencies making them ‘safe workplaces’.

“We are very proud of that so many people to thank,” Chief Williams said. “EMS is vital and this week is the 50th anniversary for that it took the hospitals, city, EMS, dispatchers to make this happen.”

Signs have been made that will be put up at the gateways of Dothan showing off the special recognition.

