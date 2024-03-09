DOTD holds groundbreaking ceremony for new road project in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPOUD) — DOTD and city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to announce the start of a new construction project in the city of Gonzales.

“Our state legislative delegation is committed to securing funding and resources for highway infrastructure here in Ascencion Parish,” said State Rep. Ken Brass, D-Vacherie.

Three new roundabouts will be added near LA 30.

“When the traffic lights are there, it stops traffic. Roundabout move to flow on and that’s what people need,” State Sen. Ed Price, D-Gonzales.

Capital Area Transit System announces final three candidates for CEO position

One of the roundabouts will be placed on St. Landry Avenue and the other two will be placed closer to I-10, with one being closer to busy areas, like the Tanger Outlet. Officials believe that these placements will create a smoother traffic flow.

“This ensures a safe, safer environment for the 24,000 daily travelers that go across that corridor,” said Joe Donahue, DOTD secretary.

The project is set to cost around $5 billion. The specific placements will ensure a steady traffic flow, accessibility, and safety when coming in and out of Gonzales.

Ascension Parish is a thriving area, and city leaders want to improve the quality of life in Gonzales and those who come to visit and travel in the area.

“As one of the fastest growing parishes in the state, Ascension Parish, is poised to benefit greatly from these improvements,” said Donahue.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

BRProud Daily News

“I think this project is going to do tremendous work as far as allowing traffic to flow throughout the city of Gonzales and also along the Iberville Ascension Hwy. 30 corridor,” said Brass.

The construction will cause little disturbance to those who travel in that area to get to and from different destinations. DOTD also says that the construction will not interfere with school bus travel or times of school operation.

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.