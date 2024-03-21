DOT to host meeting on Highway 37 project north of Mitchell

Mar. 21—MITCHELL — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is hosting a pre-construction informational meeting to discuss a project for South Dakota Highway 37 north of Mitchell.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the Mitchell Technical College Technology Center Amphitheater, located at 1800 E. Spruce St. in Mitchell. A short presentation will be provided and representatives from the DOT and the contracting firm will be available for questions.

The portion of road that will see construction will be from National Guard Road south to the intersection of the Highway 37 bypass and Main Street in Mitchell.

The project will be regraded with new concrete and asphalt surfacing. The bridge over the Lake Mitchell Spillway will be removed and reconstructed. There will also be a shared-use path constructed to create a safer way for pedestrians and bicyclists to access Lake Mitchell and Kibbee Park.

The prime contractor for the $32.3 million project is Michels Road & Stone, Inc., of Brownsville, Wisc. Work is expected to begin on or around April 1 and the multi-year project completion date is targeted as November 2025.

For more information, contact Anna Rywelski, Project Engineer, at 605-995-8120 or via email at

Anna.Rywelski@state.sd.us

.