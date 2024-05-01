DOT to close I-93 off-ramp in Manchester for three months

May 1—The state Department of Transportation is warning drivers of Manchester area construction projects that will cause traffic disruptions on Interstate 93 in the coming weeks and months.

DOT will be closing the Exit 8 off-ramp to Wellington Road on I-93 northbound starting on May 8, and a detour will be in place for three months. The closure is part of a project to improve the northbound bridges over Wellington Road and Stevens Pond, the agency said in a news release.

As part of that project, DOT also will be closing northbound travel lanes between Exits 6 and 8 for nighttime work starting on Monday, May 6. The work will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for a period of about two weeks.

"Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all message boards and posted signs," DOT said in the news release.

The $10.1 million project is expected to be finished in October of 2025.

DOT also encouraged drivers to sign up for free construction and traffic updates at: newengland511.org.