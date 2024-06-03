Dosker Manor is broken beyond repair. Louisville renters deserve better housing options.

When it opened in 1968, Dosker Manor was more than just a public housing complex—it was a promise of a stable retirement to nearly 700 elderly households in Louisville. For years, it served as safe and affordable housing. But after decades of funding cuts to public housing, policy decisions at the federal and local level that changed the population served there and neglecting to provide sufficient supportive services for increasingly vulnerable residents, the Dosker Manor of today is a shocking display of multiple societal failures. And it’s time to finally take action.

As the executive director of the Louisville Metro Housing Authority, the owner of Dosker Manor, it is my job to correct unacceptable living conditions at the site. In my short tenure here, after listening to residents, staff and the community, I have reached the painful but necessary decision that it is time to move residents out of Dosker Manor.

Attempts to invest in Dosker Manor have been futile

The most recent inspection from the Department of Housing and Urban Development found so many needed repairs in apartments, common areas and building systems that LMHA earned an abysmally low score. This comes despite spending more than $13 million last year to maintain the property and make emergency repairs.

Residents frequently report feeling unsafe despite constant attempts to better secure the property. The media has reported on some of the most egregious crimes, but what some residents experience daily is a level of violence that would shock even the most hardened. Residents who should feel safe in their homes live instead with a pervasive sense of fear and vulnerability.

Our fellow Louisvillians in Dosker Manor are just trying to live their lives—many needing intensive supportive services that we have not provided. While LMHA is not a medical or social service provider, we can and should partner with organizations doing this important work. Our community includes elderly and disabled individuals, including those with mobility and physical challenges, mental health or addiction, as well as people transitioning from homelessness into housing. Each of these groups faces significant unmet service needs.

The LMHA team is working to stabilize the property, enhance resident safety and address maintenance issues requiring immediate attention. We are also bolstering supportive services through a partnership with the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.

But the truth is that managing this property as it stands now is untenable. I firmly believe each resident of Dosker Manor deserves a significantly better living situation, and I am dedicated to ensuring that happens. That is why my team is working on a plan to transition residents into better housing as quickly as possible.

Dosker Manor residents want out, we'll support them

The vast majority of Dosker residents want to move, though this comes with a great deal of sadness and anxiety. While it’s easy to look at the current situation and see the deficits, this is also the home and community of more than 500 people today. Taking that away is extremely difficult, and we must do everything we can to support residents in this process.

Our team recently conducted in-depth surveys at the site. One-third of residents responded, telling us about their needs and preferences to help inform our relocation planning efforts. We will soon begin additional meetings and individualized conversations to find the best immediate housing options. No one transferring from Dosker Manor will see an increase in rent beyond their current rate, which is based on 30% of their income unless they choose to pay more. We'll provide the option of other public housing units or rental assistance vouchers, along with staff support to help residents navigate options and relocation benefits, including moving expenses. We will ensure everyone secures housing superior to their current situation, and the details of this plan must be reviewed by HUD before we begin.

Simultaneously, we are planning for the future of the site, and residents are a part of that effort as well. The truth is that I do not believe LMHA can or should save the buildings as they stand. The cost of bringing the buildings into good repair is approximately $126 million. Tens of millions more would be needed to update to current market standards. This would still not address the ongoing challenges of maintaining and operating housing for so many vulnerable households in one city block.

I believe the best path forward is for LMHA to retain ownership of the property and forge partnerships to replace the current high-rise buildings with new housing at a lesser density with updated amenities. Original Dosker residents would be given the first right to return to the redeveloped site and additional replacement housing on site and nearby.

It will take time to rebuild what has been broken for so long, but let’s not wait to take action.

Elizebeth Strojan

Elizebeth Strojan is the Executive Director of the Louisville Metro Housing Authority.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville's Dosker Manor needs an overhaul, renters forced to leave