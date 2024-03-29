Dorset library service receives £310k for tech investment

Library users in Dorset are to benefit from extended opening hours and iPad loans following a government grant to invest in technology.

Dorset Council's libraries service has been awarded £309,971 to install open access technology at four sites.

The system will allow users access outside of core staffed hours.

The money from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport will also pay for 30 iPads, allowing the service to loan devices from all 23 libraries.

Currently, adult library members can borrow iPads for up to six weeks from seven sites.

The open access system will be installed at Verwood, Sturminster Newton, Gillingham and Sherborne, although no date has been given for the changes.

A spokesperson said: "As part of our successful application, we plan to install open access technology in four library sites to enable us to extend opening hours beyond the core offer of Dorset Council staffed hours.

"We will also double the scope of our pilot iPad lending scheme.

"This will help us continue to provide a library service fit for the future."

Local authorities are able to bid for a share of the £20.5m Libraries Improvement Fund to help upgrade buildings and improve digital infrastructure in response to changing demands.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.