Dorothy Lane Market to close for 30 minutes during eclipse

Mar. 27—All three Dorothy Lane Market stores in Oakwood, Washington Twp. and Springboro will close for about 30 minutes April 8 so employees can view the total eclipse.

The closure will take place from approximately 2:50 to 3:20 p.m., though the time may vary slightly at the discretion of each store director, according to a release from the business.

"This is a momentous occasion and we certainly don't want our dedicated associates to miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Norman Mayne, Dorothy Lane Market CEO.

The locally owned specialty grocer was established in 1948, which means the upcoming total eclipse visibility is the first in the company's history and merits special time for DLM employees to experience, officials said.

"We are thrilled to be able to view this natural phenomenon together! We appreciate our customers' understanding for the short time we will be closed," said Calvin Mayne, DLM president.