Dorothy Lane Market baggers come out on top at state competition

Apr. 22—Three local Dorothy Lane Market baggers swept away the top spots at the Ohio Grocers Association's Best Bagger Competition in New Albany over the weekend.

Fengning Liu took home first place, followed by Ashton Frye in second and Brooklyn Asher in third. Liu won $1,000 and an expense paid trip to Las Vegas to compete at the national level in 2025.

"What an absolute privilege being able to represent DLM for my fourth state bagging competition now," Liu said. "The endless support from my coworkers is everything to me. I'm beyond proud of Brooklyn and Ashton for sweeping the podium alongside me."

This first-place win marks Liu's third at the state level — earning him another shot at the National Grocer Association's Best Bagger Competition. Earlier this year, he placed second at the national competition.

"Please join us in congratulating all three of these wonderful DLM associates," an April 20 Facebook post from the specialty grocer stated. "They make us proud every day, whether they're helping customers, or giving it their all when representing DLM."

The three associates were the frontrunners at the local-level in Dorothy Lane Market's companywide Best Bagger Competition earlier this month. Asher came in first, followed by Liu in second and Frye in Third. Ashton and Liu are from the Washington Twp. store at 6177 Far Hills Ave. and Frye is from the Springboro store at 740 N. Main St.