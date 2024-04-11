Doral mayor proposed tougher restrictions on nightlife venues following mass shooting

A City of Doral workshop aimed to foster ideas on amplifying safety at popular entertainment spots in the wake of a tragic mass shooting at a bustling outdoor mall in Miami-Dade last weekend. However, the planned Wednesday meeting fell short of its goal — as key elected officials never showed up.

Doral Mayor Christi Fraga convened the workshop with the intention of the full City Council attending. The central discussion point was to analyze and possibly amend decade-old policies regarding alcohol sales and the closing times of certain businesses.

Apart from Fraga, the only council member present was Councilor Rafael Pineyro. Councilors Maureen Porras, Digna Cabral and Vice Mayor Oscar Puig-Corve were absent.

Fraga attributes the no-show to political maneuvering in the wake of the tragedy.

“They didn’t come because I was the one who proposed the meeting for this sensitive topic,” she claimed.

A few hours before the workshop, Cabral proposed a motion to take a moment to discuss the shooting during a morning council meeting. Porras and Puig-Corve supported beginning the discussion, but the proposal failed as four votes were required. Fraga and Pineyro opposed it.

The afternoon workshop was scheduled between two council meetings. Still, Fraga requested that council members prioritize attending her workshop.

What are the proposed restrictions?

The show went on, and Fraga outlined restrictions during the workshop she intends to propose at a council meeting on April 24. She wants to mandate the implementation of security companies and mobile metal detectors for entry at nightclubs and bars.

She will also propose new regulations for those businesses, including the reduction of operating hours from 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. (depending on the type of venue) to 2:00 a.m., with the last call for alcohol sales at 1:30 a.m.

If approved, businesses in violation could face fines starting at $500 for the first offense then escalating punishments until a Business Tax Receipt (BTR) is revoked.

Restaurants are currently allowed to stay open until 1 a.m., and there are no proposed changes that will affect that.

Only seven Doral businesses, some located in CityPlace, will be impacted by the code changes, Fraga said. Those include:

▪ Baru Group LLC, owner of La Terrazza de Bolivar

▪ MB Doral, LLC., owner of Martini Bar Doral

▪ Altech America LLC, owner of El Mani Restaurant

▪ Doral 7 Corp Inc., owner of Pink Pony

▪ Why I Am LLC, owner of Improv Comedy Club and Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen

▪ Champion’s Florida LLC, owner of Champions Sports Bar & Restaurant

▪ Trump Endeavor 12 LLC., parent company of Trump National Doral Miami

Porras highlighted to the Herald the importance of exercising caution in implementing restrictions, emphasizing the need for thoughtful consideration to prevent potential legal challenges akin to those encountered by Miami Beach following their enforcement of limitations during Spring Break.

“We have to ensure that law enforcement can effectively uphold regulations,” Porras said.

Yellow police tape hangs inside CityPlace Doral on Saturday, April 6, 2024. A gunman was shot dead and eight others injured — including an Army-trained Doral police officer who wrapped a tourniquet around his injured upper thigh — in a shootout involving police at a Doral nightclub early Saturday morning.

The councilwoman also underscored the city’s existing ordinance governing alcohol sales until 2 a.m., hinting at potential enforcement gaps. She claimed that establishments like the Martini Bar might be operating beyond their licensed hours.

Porras alleged that the previous city manager, Barbara “Barbie” Hernandez, who was recently fired for conflict of interest, may have prevented the code inspector from verifying businesses’ compliance.

Fraga told the Herald that Martini Bar was open during its approved schedule of operation when the gunfire erupted around 3.30 a.m. Saturday. “They have a license to operate until 3:45 a.m.”, to which Porras said: “let her prove it.”

During the early hours of Saturday, James Wayne Wood, 37, shot to death security guard George Alejandro Castellanos, 23, after he tried to intervene in an argument between Wood and another patron at Martini Bar. Two off-duty Doral officers shot and killed Wood after confronting him.

Six patrons were caught in the gunfire. At least one is in critical condition; others are stable. One of the officers who was struck in the upper thigh is expected to recover.

Mayor Fraga’s proposed ordinance is expected to meet opposition within the council, as her political sway has been questioned following the dismissal of the city manager and the subsequent appointment of a successor.

“We will never legislate human behavior, however, if we could put in measures that prevent these types of incidents...that’s what we are going to do,” Fraga said. “There are more appropriate places throughout Miami-Dade that don’t impact residents. Doral is not that place. Doral is more family-oriented.”