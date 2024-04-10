Doral bar shooting victim remains in intensive care as probe continues, city recovers

Three days after Doral’s deadly bar shooting, the city is still healing and finding a path to recovery — as a father and husband remained intubated in intensive care after being shot while trying to protect his wife from a hail of bullets, and families of other victims are still at their loved ones’ bedside.

Meanwhile, Doral’s City Council is holding a Wednesday workshop on the possibility of amending policies concerning closing hours for alcohol-selling businesses.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Martini Bar in CityPlace Doral, George Alejandro Castellanos, a 23-year-old security guard, son, brother and father, went to deescalate an altercation involving two men when, police say, he was shot and killed by one of them, Jamal Wood. Two nearby off-duty Doral officers then confronted and engaged in a gunfight with Wood outside the bar, where they fatally shot him.

Amid the initial altercation and subsequent shootout, six patrons were struck — one of whom is still in critical condition.

Carlos Milan, a 38-year-old from Kendall, has been in HCA Florida Kendall Regional Hospital’s ICU since Saturday. His wife, 30-year-old Yaniris Jerez, and her brother, 34-year-old Miguel Jerez, were also shot and hospitalized.

A GoFundMe page set up by Arianna Aguilar and posted twice by Yaniris Jerez on her Facebook page said, “My best friend Yaniris was hit once and, after surgery, she will be able to walk again. The recovery might take time but she, as the doctor said, ‘is very lucky.’”

The page said Miguel Jerez got shot once in the stomach, but “after immediate surgery his prognosis is looking promising.”

“Carlitos,” the post added, “was hit four times in total. For you to have an idea of how brave he is, after he was shot, he walked toward Yaniris and remained conscious the entire time.”

Who shot 6 bystanders?

Apart from Milan and the Jerez siblings, Lester Gonzalez, Sonia Torres and Martini Bar part-owner Gerald Delaney were also caught in the gunfire. The question: Was it Wood or the Doral cops who hospitalized the six bystanders?

The officers who fired their guns are Ricardo Acevedo and Andrew Romo, according to law enforcement sources.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez said the officers had not given statements as of Tuesday evening. They can be compelled to give statements, but it can’t be used against them in any way.

Lopez said investigators still don’t know whether anyone other than the security guard was wounded by the time police arrived, which would have been more concerning to the officers on the scene, but it can’t be ruled out.

“Multiple shots rang out before the officers got there,” Lopez said. “The possibility of others wounded, before the officers got there, exists.”

Martini Bar offers trauma counseling

State records say Martini Bar’s license is held by MB Doral LLC, a company registered with the state in 2015 by current officers Delaney, Louis Terminello and Barry Kates. None of the three responded to emails, phone messages or in-person requests for comment from the Herald.

A source told the Herald that the bar offered counseling services to its employees after the shooting.

On Tuesday, about a dozen men and women — some holding files — went in and out of the bar, a Thursday-to-Sunday establishment that closes at 3 a.m. after Thursday and Sunday openings and 4 a.m. after Friday and Saturday openings. It’s unclear whether it will reopen later this week.

Martini Bar Doral at CityPlace Doral was closed Tuesday as usual.

Some employees talked and hugged. Two rolled a valet parking stand into the restaurant.

From the outside, there were no discernible signs that a mass shooting had taken place there 80 hours earlier. The only visible indicators are gaping holes in several brown, straw-like lounge chairs.

About two dozen stools were upside down on top of the bar, seat cushions were stacked in a corner and one of two TVs was on. Near one of them, a neon sign read, “Hoy se bebe,” which roughly translates to “Today we drink.”

Saturday’s shooting is not the first at CityPlace since the restaurant and residential area opened in 2017.

In January 2022, a fight that spilled from a restaurant and involved bottle-throwing and hair-pulling ended with a man firing a gun inside a mall parking garage.

The man was arrested, but the charges against him were dropped months later after his attorney argued he was justified in using his gun under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

Another mall security guard told the Herald on Tuesday, more than two years after the shooting, “You can still see the bullet marks.”