Doral bar reopens with a fundraiser for child of the employee killed in mass shooting

A Doral bar that has been closed since a deadly mass shooting on April 6 reopens Thursday with a night when all profits will go to a murdered security guard’s toddler daughter.

Everlyn Marie Castellanos is 14 months old. Her father, 23-year-old George Castellanos, was the first person shot and first person killed at Martini Bar in CityPlace Doral.

Miami-Dade police say Jamal Wood, 37, shot Castellanos dead when the security guard tried to handle an argument at the bar, 3450 NW 83rd Ave.

When Doral officers arrived, Miami-Dade police say, they shot and killed Wood, who shot one of the Doral officers in the leg. The gunfire also struck six other people at the bar, including a husband and father who were intubated at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Other than giving the net proceeds from the night to Castellanos’ daughter, it’ll be a normal Thursday at Martini Bar: open at 7 p.m., close at 3 a.m. Friday, standard food and drink menu.

“We’re trying to maximize the fundraising event for the benefit of George’s daughter,” Martini Bar co-owner Louis J. Terminello said Wednesday. “We hope everybody comes out and shows support for the family.”