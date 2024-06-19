Their DoorDash driver was arrested. Then Phoenix police showed up. See what happened next

When you order food delivery, you don't expect the police to be your delivery drivers.

But that's exactly what happened to these Phoenix residents after their delivery driver was arrested on the way to drop off their order.

Wada Khan, who took the video, sounded shocked to see three Phoenix police officers delivering the order.

“Unfortunate for the driver but thank you so much,” he said in the video.

The officers had pulled the DoorDash delivery driver over and found he had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest, Phoenix police Sergeant Phil Krynsky confirmed.

The officers decided to complete the driver's order after arresting the driver.

"The officers decided to complete the delivery because it was just the right thing to do," officials said.

