DoorDash adds more grocery options for NYC food stamp recipients

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New Yorkers who receive food stamps now have even more options when using DoorDash to buy groceries, the company announced on Wednesday.

DoorDash will be expanding its local commerce platform for SNAP customers with new grocery partners within the tri-state area and nationally.

“Every day, millions of consumers look for affordable ways to set the table with their favorite dishes,” a statement from the company read. “DoorDash, the local commerce platform, is proud to expand its SNAP/EBT payment offering with additional grocers to make fresh food accessible to more people. With the addition of these new partners, over 6,000 locations nationwide will support SNAP/EBT payment capabilities on DoorDash for on-demand delivery of eligible grocery items.”

Customers will have a larger variety of stores to choose from and be able to use their SNAP/EBT benefits when ordering online groceries.

Since launching support for SNAP/EBT payments on the online platform, there have been 1.5 million SNAP orders on DoorDash, according to DoorDash.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

