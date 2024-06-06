Door stabbing prompts SWAT standoff in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A SWAT standoff is underway on Wednesday at an apartment in the Nestor neighborhood, police said.

Authorities received a call around 6:53 p.m. about a person stabbing her neighbor’s door in the 1100 block of Nestor Way, Lt. Dan Meyer with the San Diego Police Department said.

The suspect ran through the apartment complex, chased residents with a knife and stabbed a door of a residence multiple times, according to police.

The suspect then went back to her apartment where she has barricaded herself, per law enforcement.

No one is believed to be hurt, the victim told police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

