Door County man who drove drunk and fatally struck a town of Sevastopol woman sentenced to 21 years in prison

STURGEON BAY - A Sturgeon Bay man was sentenced to 21 years in prison Thursday on multiple charges, including for driving drunk leading to a fatal hit-and-run crash in 2022.

According to the criminal complaint, Joshua J. Gann, 45, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.234%, almost three times the legal driving limit, when he struck and killed Marilyn J. Van Den Bogart, a 71-year-old pedestrian, with his sport-utility vehicle on Aug. 27, 2022, as Van Den Bogart was at her mailbox outside her home on Gordon Road (County BB) in the town of Sevastopol.

After striking Van Den Bogart, Gann kept driving but crossed the road, went through a ditch and crashed into fencing bordering an orchard, according to an investigation. He attempted to run away but was caught and arrested after a brief foot chase that included deputies using a Taser on him.

The complaint said Gann told officers he drank about three-fourths of a large bottle of cough medicine before the crash, but also that he ordered a vodka drink at a bar shortly before the incident, where he got into an argument with staff who were trying to prevent him from leaving and called police when Gann drove away.

Gann was scheduled for trial Dec. 6 on a string of charges but pleaded guilty to eight of them Nov. 16 in Door County Circuit Court: homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, and five counts of jumping bail (three felony and two misdemeanor). The homicide charge alone carried a possible sentence of up to 31 years in prison.

In addition to the prison term and 10 years of extended supervision, the sentence calls for Gann to pay court costs and restitution, complete counseling programs, maintain absolute sobriety and not possess alcohol, not drive without a license, avoid contact with Van Den Bogart's family and follow through on recommended treatments from a psychological evaluation, according to the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website.

Other charges – hit and run-unattended vehicle, driving without a license (first offense), operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first-offense OWI, refusing to take an intoxication test after arrest, theft of movable property – were dismissed as part of a plea deal but read into the record for consideration at sentencing.

