Donuts Delite creates Girl Scout cookie-themed doughnuts. Get yours before they're gone

Change up the way you consume Girl Scout cookies this weekend. Through Sunday, Donuts Delite will be making and selling Girl Scout cookie-themed doughnuts based of the scouts' bestselling cookie flavors - Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties (also known as Tagalongs).

The shop, known for its unique culinary creations and themed delicacies, announced its latest collaboration on social media. Half of the proceeds from sales will benefit the Girls Scouts of Western New York, the eatery announced.

"We are excited to partner with an awesome organization and help raise funds for them through delicious donuts" said Nick Semeraro, owner and operator of Donuts Delite.

The two Girl Scout cookie-themed doughnuts will be on sale - while supplies last - Friday, March 8 through Sunday, March 10 at Donuts Delite locations at 1700 Culver Road in Irondequoit and at 674 W. Ridge Road in Rochester.

Girl Scouts, Donuts Delite team up on unique partnership

The two doughnuts include Girl Scout cookies:

Chocolate mint donut- Chocolate fried cake dipped in chocolate, topped with a peppermint cream, crushed mint cookies and a cookie.

Peanut butter cookie donut - Yeast raised donut dipped in chocolate, filled with peanut butter cream, topped with a dollop of peanut butter cream and a cookie.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Donuts Delite in Rochester creates Girl Scout cookie-themed doughnuts