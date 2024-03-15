Don't waste time studying future of Sarasota County Fairgrounds

The Sarasota County Fairgrounds is the home of the county's annual fair, which is now taking place through March 24.

Studying Fairgrounds a waste of time

Every five to 10 years what to do with the Fairgrounds raises its head.

A new administrator or county commissioner is going to reveal that something else would be a better use, only to find out that the Fair Board has an ironclad deal.

I learned that lesson serving on one study when Jim Ley was administrator.

I say leave the property alone or review past efforts on the same issue – and then devote the time to better use (like funding the 211 helpline, for example.) The Fairgrounds has always earned its way.

Bob Richardson, Sarasota

Fed up with Florida? Pack your bags

A letter March 14, “Florida, Sarasota are losing stature,” is an anathema to the facts.

First of all, Florida’s new gun laws have decreased homicides and crimes, not increased them.

Second, Gov. Ron DeSantis is supposed to encourage new people and business into the state. That is his No. 1 job. Look at all the businesses leaving New York and California.

On March 14, an article in the Herald-Tribune described plans for $780 million in condos and rentals in Sarasota. Most states would love to have this problem.

Third, as to the constant barrage of laws that Tallahassee is passing, this is the will of the Republican-dominated state Legislature in response to its electorate.

To the author, if this is upsetting, then it probably is time for you to move somewhere where citizens’ concerns are ignored. May I recommend New York, Illinois or California?

Wait till you see your state tax bill, utility bill, street garbage, broken roads and the high rate of homelessness.

Robert Lustbader, Wimauma

Spending cuts may not lower inflation

In a column on “Bidenomics,” Akash Chougule praised former President Ronald Reagan for controlling inflation by cutting spending (“Bidenomics’ inflation still hurting the American family,” March 12).

But isn't it odd that Reagan ranks third on a list of presidents who added the most to the national debt (only exceeded by Franklin D. Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson, who just happened to be fighting world wars)?

While excessive spending does play a role in inflation, it is hardly the only cause.

I believe President Joe Biden is correct concerning the greed of corporations. Prices were raised during the pandemic to manage shortages and afterward, too, to make up for lost profits.

Both needs have greatly diminished, but prices have not.

George Toscano, Sarasota

US setting bad example for other countries

The U.S. has always been a recognized worldwide leader.

Other countries look to us and our elected leaders for guidance on important issues, but we presently are going through a time when we are not setting a good example.

Our citizens are very divided. Congress is unable to carry out its responsibilities and our form of democratic government is even being threatened.

About 20 years ago, we were warned that extremist anti-government groups wanted to make changes in our society that were clearly in opposition to the values that most Americans hold dear, in support of what we call the common good.The extremists have no credibility due to their ignorance of how responsible and wise societies operate. They and certain politicians who support them are anti-science when they deny widely held factual evidence.

Such groups have no place in our country, which was founded to foster liberty for all our citizens through inclusiveness, diversity and respect for one another.

The U.S. response to the coronavirus is a stark example of why we must reject these extremist groups and the Republican Party leaders who are currently enabling them.Brad Hardin, Venice

