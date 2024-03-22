Don't Waste Your Money: Rising auto insurance rates
Don't Waste Your Money: Rising auto insurance rates
Don't Waste Your Money: Rising auto insurance rates
The cost of auto insurance has seen the biggest jump by far among the factors driving U.S. inflation. There are several reasons why this has happened, and post-pandemic driver behavior is one of them.
While car prices dip lower and gradually come back down to pre-pandemic levels, more Americans are still feeling the financial pinch from car ownership — because of insurance.
If you’re wondering how much car insurance costs, we’ve got you covered and can help you find ways to save money on your next car insurance policy.
Here’s what usage-based insurance is, how it impacts insurance costs, and the benefits and drawbacks of this option.
J.D. Power's February 2024 forecast showed that interest rates have risen significantly since last year, but other parts of the car-buying process are returning to pre-pandemic norms.
The 'Real Housewives' star is among 47,000 devotees, who praise their breathability and secure fit.
A construction loan is a short-term home loan for building your own house, and there are several types. Learn how construction loans work.
More than 41,000 five-star fans agree: It's the easiest way to remove makeup, no harsh scrubbing required.
Opening a credit card with your existing bank may be simple, but it can pay more over the long-term to explore all your available card options.
Three years after a hacker first teased an alleged massive theft of AT&T customer data, a breach seller this week dumped the full dataset online. It contains the personal information of some 73 million AT&T customers. A new analysis of the fully leaked dataset — containing names, home addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth — points to the data being authentic.
The fantasy baseball season is almost here. Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
These nonstick wonders are 'classy enough to hang on a pot rack' without a premium price to match.
Get 56% off (over $140) on this corded electric walk-behind snow blower from Snow Joe. A great off-season deal thanks to Spring Prime Day.
GrandeLash and GrandeBrow will make a believer out of you, and both are majorly marked down right now.
Sennheiser’s latest flagship earbuds retain the excellent sound quality the company is known for, and add some quality-of-life updates that are improvements over the previous model.
'So long, messy hoses': Lounge more and fuss less with this handy helper.
These fan faves have the Internet buzzing — and most of them are under $50.
VW's Cupra said it would make a move into the U.S. by 2030, noting that it would build vehicles in Mexico and elsewhere in North America.
Meditation apps can help newbies start a new practice and help others add variety to theirs. These are the best meditation apps you can use right now.