Don't swipe right: Texas ranks in top 10 most dangerous states for online dating

Finding love on the internet is hard, but for some, it can be dangerous.

A new study looking at dangers like romance scams and fraud per capita has ranked which states are the most dangerous, and most safe, for online dating.

According to the study by PrivacyJournal, Texas is one of the top 10 most dangerous states, landing at No. 43 out 50. The most dangerous state for online dating is Nevada, according to the study, followed by Georgia and Alaska.

The top three U.S. states for online dating are all in New England, with the safest being Vermont.

Here's how Texas stacks up:

How does Texas compare to other states in romance scams, dating dangers?

The study weighed the risk and prevalence of six factors, measured per 100,000 residents in each state: number of reported romance scams, identity theft, fraud, sex offenders and STD reports.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Dating app danger: Texas ranked top 10 most dangerous for online dating