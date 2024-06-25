Don't shower or use plumbing during storms: Do's and don'ts during severe weather

With severe weather expected to take over southeast Michigan the next few days, here's the do's and don't of when it storms.

Do: Go indoors, it's considered unsafe to be outside during heavy thunder and rainstorm. Get inside as soon as possible. Safe shelters include: homes, offices and hard top vehicles with the windows rolled up.

Don't: Shower or use plumbing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises against showering and bathing during a severe storm. Lightning can travel through plumbing and can increase the risk of being struck.

Do: Secure outdoor objects that would be unsafe to bring inside, like gas grills and propane tanks.

Don't: Stand near water. Water can be an excellent conductor of electricity. When lightning strikes, the charge can travel through water and shock the people in it.

Do: Consistently check your power outage status. DTE had 2,716 customers without power as the line of storms reached the metro Detroit region. We also have resources on how to check your power outage status.

Storms are also possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning with a marginal risk for severe intensity storms.

Jalen Williams is an intern at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at jawilliams1@freepress.com.

Free Press Web Editor Tanya Wildt contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Don't shower, use plumbing during storms: Severe weather safety tips