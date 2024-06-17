We don't need perfect leaders, but we do need decent ones. That's not felon Trump | Letter

Reactions from politicians of all stripes to the verdict in Donald Trump's New York "hush-money" trial have been predictable and largely ham-handed. I really don’t need people who have neither expertise in the relevant law nor specific knowledge of the facts of the case to tell me how to think. And I also don’t need to be reminded to respect the judicial process. I already do.

What is far more interesting is how nearly every public figure who has offered comment has missed the key point of this trial in spectacular fashion. While Trump’s conviction is, of course, relevant to the public, of greater consequence is the baring of Trump’s conduct throughout this trial and what that means for voters. Politicians may want to bellyache about the judge, the jury, the Manhattan DA, etc. They can have fun talking at each other on those terms where they can make up whatever "facts" they fancy. But what is meaningful to voters and really not disputable is that Donald Trump is an awful and indecent person. And everyone knows it.

Decent people don’t need to have men like David Pecker of the National Enquirer on speed dial. They don’t chase porn stars around, especially with a wife and young son sitting at home. They don’t employ people like Michael Cohen in the first place. They don’t need to cover their tracks with lies in their financial statements. Decent people don’t do any of these things because they have a moral compass for themselves, a reasonable amount of self control, and they respect the dignity of others.

We don’t need leaders who are perfect. But we do need leaders who are decent. Donald Trump is a convicted felon, and he is now disqualified from employment at many entry level jobs. But what really matters to the public is his utter lack of character and personal accountability.

Rob Mooth lives in Mount Lookout.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Trump's lack of character, personal accountability matters to voters