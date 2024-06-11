'We don't owe (him) anything': Ottawa County debates appointment of Kleinjans to committees

OTTAWA COUNTY — As the newest member of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners settles into his role, the question of his appointment to committees is causing some controversy.

A motion was put forth Tuesday, June 11, to remove Rebekah Curran from the Area Community Service Employment and Training Council and appoint new District 2 Commissioner Chris Kleinjans. Curran agreed to the change.

During discussion, Commissioner Doug Zylstra proposed an amendment to the motion, moving to also appoint Kleinjans to the West Michigan Airport Board, Ottawa County Parks Board and Macatawa Area Coordinating Council.

“I think this is a great start," Zylstra said. "I think, for me, I’d like to see Chris get more experience and have more opportunities to contribute to this board."

The amendment would remove Roger Belknap from the Ottawa County Parks Board and Gretchen Cosby from the Macatawa Area Coordinating Council. The West Michigan Airport Board slot is currently vacant.

The motion was seconded by Roger Bergman.

“I’d encourage everyone to vote no on this," said Chair Joe Moss. "Commissioner Zylstra has not brought up a single thing about this to me before and the people who are serving, who I’ve spoken to recently, have indicated that they would like to continue where they are."

Bergman said he supported the motion because other commissioners were given an opportunity to serve on several committees when they were first elected.

“I think we owe it to Chris to have an opportunity to learn some of these other committees and their tasks,” he said.

“I would just say that we don’t actually owe Commissioner Kleinjans anything,” said Vice Chair Sylvia Rhodea. “He was not elected at the same time as the rest of this board."

Curran asked if an adjustment could be made to the motion to appoint Kleinjans to the vacant spot on the West Michigan Airport Board, to which Moss replied it was “still in process.”

The motion to amend failed 7-3. Kleinjans first abstained from the vote, but was told by legal council that wasn’t an option. He, Zylstra and Bergman voted yes. Commissioner Kendra Wenzel was absent.

Zylstra proposed another amendment to just add Kleinjans to the airport board.

“That one is still in process, that’s why I didn’t bring it to the board today,” Moss said.

“My understanding is there’s only three commissioners who can serve on that board, unless I’m mistaken,” Zylstra said. “It’s either myself, Commissioner Cosby or Commissioner Kleinjans, is my understanding. Maybe I have that wrong.”

Moss said he believes that's wrong and has requested information to get clarity on “those particular details.”

The ensuing vote tied, so the amendment failed.

The original motion to remove Curran from ACSET and appoint Kleinjans in her place passed unanimously.

Residents were markedly unhappy with Rhodea’s remark about "not owing Kleinjans anything."

“I would actually agree with that comment — however, you do owe the residents and the voters of Ottawa County some consideration when you make these determinations,” said Rebecca Patrick from Allendale Township.

“You owe us a diverse representation on these boards and committees, you owe us a board of commissioners who doesn’t hoard representation for just a few people on these boards. You owe them leadership that values collaboration, good faith, collegiality and partnerships, because we all benefit when our leaders operate that way.”

Joe Spaulding of Howell Township addressed the board via Zoom.

“(Rhodea’s) ideas exclude me from having any agency, as well as my neighbors in local government.

“... If you want to believe that we live in a representative republic, the full depth of what that means is that Chris carries the weight with him of over 30,000 people inside District 2. And you Sylvia, just on video, spat in all of our faces. That’s unacceptable."

When Spaulding began, for a second time, to discuss race, the Zoom call was cut off.

— Contact reporter Tess Ware at tware@hollandsentinel.com.

