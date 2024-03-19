Don't let warm days fool you, Iowa's water is still too cold for paddling

Despite a stretch of days with record-high temperatures tempting Iowans, it's not yet safe to head out on the water. Bodies of water in Iowa are still too cold to safely go kayaking, canoeing and the like, and paddlers opting to get out on the water now should know the risk.

“When it comes to paddling and being out on a river especially, we have to play it smart and this is a real dangerous time of year now and late fall,” Todd Robertson, Iowa Department of Natural Resources water trails coordinator, told the Des Moines Register.

Iowa DNR recommends paddlers wait for consistent, warm weather, which will ensure water temperatures reach safe levels, before getting out on the water.

When can paddlers go out on the water in Iowa?

James Weeks competes during the Ninth Annual Charles City Challenge kayak and stand-up paddleboard contest on June 26, 2021, at the Charles City Whitewater Park.

The when for safe water activities is “weather dependent,” Robertson said. But typically, May is when bodies of water in Iowa have a chance to consistently warm up.

April is “tricky” because while it might be a warm day, the temperature of the water is still cold. If you don’t want to worry about water temperature, wait until early June, Robertson advised. That’s when there will have been enough consistent sunlight.

How can I check the temperature of a body of water in Iowa? And what temperature is or isn’t safe?

Geese swim though the snow and ice in the Des Moines river Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

The general rule for Robertson and the paddlers he is out with during the early spring and late fall — when the water is cold — is water temperatures 60 degrees or less automatically put you at risk for hypothermia. The colder the water, the higher the risk.

Cold water can drain body heat up to four times faster than cold air, according to the National Weather Service. It can also cause “cold shock,” which is just as dangerous from water temperatures at 50-60 degrees versus water at 35 degrees. Cold shock causes dramatic changes in breathing, heart rate and blood pressure, and it creates a greater risk for drowning, according to the National Weather Service.

But paddlers should also account for other factors such as the wind, Robertson said. Get wet? That wind will only exacerbate the cold. Will it be overcast, or sunny out?

Find information about water temperature through resources including:

The National Weather Service’s water temperature map, which tracks daily temperatures in regions of the central U.S., including in Iowa.

Iowa’s fishing report on the Iowa DNR’s website also provides some information regarding water temperatures in Iowa.

Or, give a nearby bait shop a call, Robertson said, describing bait shops as a great source of information that could inform you on a body of water’s temperature.

What are some safety tips for paddles in Iowa?

Kayaker Hannah Childs of Cedar Rapids competes during the 9th annual Charles City Challenge kayak and standup paddle board contest on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Charles City Whitewater Park in Charles City.

Dress for the chance you’ll get wet and opt for a wetsuit or a drysuit, Robertson said. He also recommends having a change of clothing that you can access and get out of your wet, cold clothing as soon as possible.

Paddlers out on the water should also be aware of, and avoid, an obstruction of debris called strainers. Like a spaghetti strainer, these piles of wood out on the water can catch you, and though water can keep flowing, you may end up flipped and sucked beneath, Robertson explained. These are the No. 1 hazard — and if you do end up plunged into cold water because of a strainer, that can affect your finger dexterity and movement, he said, which can affect your ability to remove yourself from a dangerous situation.

Other safety tips from Robertson and the Iowa DNR:

Always wear a life jacket

Paddle in groups of people, not alone

Tell a loved one where you are going and when you are expected to return

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Here's when Iowa lakes, rivers are warm enough to kayak, canoe