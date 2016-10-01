‘Don’t let it be a Muslim’: Mohammad Chaudry fights extremism in the mosques and streets of New Jersey

Mohammad Ali Chaudry, president of the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge in New Jersey, speaks to reporters alongside fellow Muslim leaders at a press conference in Elizabeth, N.J. on Sept. 20. (Photo: Caitlin Dickson/Yahoo News)

In the hours that followed the recent explosions in New Jersey and New York City, Mohammad Ali Chaudry could only think one thing:

“Don’t let it be a Muslim. Oh God, don’t let it be a Muslim.”

By the following Monday, Chaudry’s worst fears had been realized. Law enforcement officials had identified a suspect, Ahmad Khan Rahami, and solicited the public’s help in tracking him down.

Not only was he a Muslim, but the bombing suspect was also a longtime resident of Elizabeth, N.J.

For Chaudry, who has spent the past 15 years working to eradicate extremism from within New Jersey’s Muslim community, the news came as an “utter shock.”

“Frustrating, the most frustrating,” Chaudry told Yahoo News last week in Elizabeth, where he and group of other local Muslim leaders had gathered to denounced the recent attacks.

“When you find people in your community that could be involved in something like this, it’s just unbelievable.”

Like Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, Rizwan Farook in San Bernardino, and the Tsarnaev brothers from the Boston Marathon bombing, Rahami — who was charged last week with planting several bombs in New York and New Jersey — is also a U.S. citizen.

Though the investigation into his alleged terrorist activities is still in progress, he, like the others, appears to be what law enforcement officials call a homegrown violent extremist: a person radicalized in his home country and inspired — as opposed to directed — by a foreign terrorist organization, such as the Islamic State group or al-Qaida, to carry out a violent attack.

According to the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, 75 homegrown violent extremists were identified in the U.S. in 2015.

During their first one-on-one debate this week, presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were asked how they plan to tackle the growing threat of homegrown violent extremists if they are elected this fall.

It’s a question Chaudry has been trying to answer for the past 15 years.

A Pakistani native, Chaudry moved to the United States in the late 1960s following his graduation from the London School of Economics. He got his PhD at Tufts and spent the next 30 years climbing the corporate ladder at AT&T, where he held several senior financial positions.

It wasn’t until after he retired in 1998, however, that Chaudry found his true passion.

In October 2001, one month after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Chaudry co-founded the Center for Understanding Islam in his longtime home of Basking Ridge, N.J. — a largely white, upper-middle class community where AT&T was previously headquartered. Not content to simply condemn the terrorists’ actions — which Muslim leaders around the country promptly did in the wake of 9/11 and have done after subsequent attacks — Chaudry sought to combat Islamic extremism through education, helping both the general public and Muslim Americans themselves better understand the religion of Islam.

Over the next two years, Chaudry and CUI co-founder Robert Dickson Crane — a senior adviser to former President Richard Nixon as well as former deputy director of the National Security Council and longtime Muslim activist — embarked on a mission to visit as many mosques as possible throughout the state of New Jersey and present pose a question to the congregants: “If somebody comes to your mosque, even your own imam, and you hear them say something hateful about another group, will you stand up to him?”

“I can tell you, at that time, people were not standing up,” Chaudry said. “The point was, we wanted to make sure every mosque leadership knew that they had a responsibility to set the tone for the message that was being delivered in their mosques: how we have to treat others, how we have to treat each other.”

Over the years, Chaudry continued to expand his audience. An adjunct lecturer in business and economics at Rutgers University since 2004, in 2007 Chaudry launched a free, 10-week course on Understanding Islam and Muslims at Rutgers’ Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

Now, he says, “that has become my passion, and it’s the only course I’m teaching on a regular basis.”

In 2011, Chaudry founded the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge and, as its president, has worked to facilitate communication between local religious leaders and law enforcement. He’s an active member of organizations such as the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness’s Interfaith Advisory Council and the Muslim Outreach Committee established by the New Jersey attorney general’s office following the 2012 revelation that the NYPD had been spying on New Jersey Muslims.