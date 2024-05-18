Don't judge LMPD for arresting Scottie Scheffler yet. We don't have all the facts.

Scottie Scheffler clearly thinks he is above the law. His statement shows no remorse and admittance of wrong doing. He should have to at least apologize and compensate the officer. Unite behind our LMPD (although I currently live in Minnesota)

—Jeanette Holly, 56353

Scheffler’s arrest isn’t surprising. Look at Louisville Metro Police Department’s history.

Don't judge LMPD yet

We still don't know everything. Were words exchanged? Did the officer give Scottie a chance to explain? Did Scottie Scheffler try? What was a Detective doing on traffic detail? Double dipping! Was Scottie getting out of the way? Why did the officer grab onto the car? What did he grab onto? What did he hope to achieve? Witnesses and tape and body cam footage do matter. Especially when an experienced, trained reporter is the witness! I imagine Scottie Scheffler got released because he was sober, cooperative, had the means to post whatever bond, not a flight risk etc... And, he had a tee time!

—Robert L Murphy, 40387

