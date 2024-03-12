'Don't Say Gay' law and its 'historic settlement:' What it means for Florida schools

Although Florida's controversial opponent-labeled 'Don't Say Gay' law was upheld in court Monday, many opponents of the law are happy with the settlement, which they feel makes crucial allowances, while the bills supporters are also claiming victory this week. Despite the legislation being upheld by the court, the settlement clearly outlined certain protections for discussions of LGBTQ+ subjects.

When Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law, named the Parental Rights in Education Act, two years ago, it created an outcry of opposition from those who feared the law would prevent LGBTQ+ students and teachers from making any reference to their own identity.

Opponents said the law had created fear and anxiety in the classroom for those unsure it was allowed to refer to their own identities as a part of normal classroom discussion.

Both sides of the debate see the settlement reached in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta on Monday as a win.

Tampa Pride Parade on March 26, 2022, two days before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the "Don't Say Gay" law.

Can you say 'gay' in a Florida classroom?

The short answer is yes. Although the law prohibits teachers from making gender and sexuality topics of explicit instruction in the classroom, it doesn't prevent discussion of LGBTQ issues as long as they are not part of official instructional materials.

What is allowed under the 'Don't Say Gay' law settlement?

Discussions of LGBTQ+ people, anti-bullying rules based on sexual orientation and gender identity and Gay-Straight alliance groups are all allowed under the new rule.

Library books that are not being used directly in classroom instruction are also not barred from schools under the law, which is meant to be neutral and apply to heterosexual subject matter as well. Teachers and students are allowed to discuss their own identities and identities of others belonging to the LGBTQ+ community as long as it's not part of classroom instruction.

Students at Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School on Merritt Island participate in protests of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.

What does the DeSantis 'Don't Say Gay' law prohibit under ruling?

According to a statement from the DeSantis press office, the law provides certain guidelines on classroom discussions. There are also general provisions not related to gender and sexual orientation discussions in classrooms. In key points, the law:

Prohibits classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity in K–3 classrooms. After 3rd grade, conversations should be "age-appropriate."

Requires that parents be notified annually about healthcare services offered at the school, with the right to decline any service offered.

Ensures that whenever a questionnaire or health screening is given to K–3 students, parents receive it first and provide permission for the school to administer the questionnaire or health screening to their child.

What did DeSantis say about the settlement?

DeSantis has long said the bill's intent was unfairly maligned by activists and the media. His camp has described the ruling as a major win, contradicting opponents who also see the settlement as a win for their side.

“We fought hard to ensure this law couldn’t be maligned in court, as it was in the public arena by the media and large corporate actors,” said General Counsel Ryan Newman in a statement issued by the administration's press office.

“We are victorious, and Florida’s classrooms will remain a safe place under the Parental Rights in Education Act.”

What do the law's opponents say about the settlement?

Roberta Kaplan, the lawyer for the plaintiffs who challenged the law's validity in court, said the settlement was a win for their team in a statement issued by Equality Florida.

“What this settlement does, is, it re-establishes the fundamental principle, that I hope all Americans agree with, which is every kid in this country is entitled to an education at a public school where they feel safe, their dignity is respected and where their families and parents are welcomed."

Contributing: Douglas Soule, USA TODAY Network-Florida

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida 'Don't Say Gay' challenge: What to know about court ruling