Don't be fooled by these New Jersey April Fools' Day pranks posted online

Millburn Deli has been bought by Jersey Mike's Subs and a Cracker Barrel is coming to Paramus — or so North Jersey residents thought momentarily.

Both so-called news developments turned out to be April Fools' Day hoaxes orchestrated by town officials and business owners, which some locals admitted they fell for before the pranks were revealed.

Millburn Deli was in a joking mood a day early, advising customers of the acquisition in a since-deleted social media post on Sunday. The announcement, which can still be viewed on the New Jersey subreddit, touted the Jersey Mike's partnership as "a union of two beloved brands bonded by a commitment to quality, community, and the genuine love of bringing people together over great food."

The popular sandwich shop — which also has locations in Morristown, Montclair and Westfield — fessed up to the ruse on Facebook shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, explaining that it did not want its loyal customers going to bed "hangry" (a common portmanteau slang term combining "hungry" and "angry").

"Millburn Deli has and ALWAYS will be the Millburn Deli," the post read. "We will continue to write our own story, with our own brand, and couldn't do it without all of you."

The Paramus Police Department dropped its Cracker Barrel announcement just after midnight Monday in a much more straightforward manner. The department's Facebook post directed users to the comments for information on the restaurant's grand opening, only for them to be greeted by the familiar phrase: "APRIL FOOLS!"

BREAKING: Today I'm calling upon the Legislature to protect New Jerseyans from the biggest menace on the roads: Pennsylvania drivers.



All proceeds from the “Passing Lane Protection Act” will help pay for driving lessons across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/bXFzdQKcEr — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2024

Gov. Phil Murphy even got into the holiday spirit Monday afternoon, announcing that Pennsylvania drivers will be fined for driving too slowly in the left lane.

"Today I'm calling upon the Legislature to protect New Jerseyans from the biggest menace on the roads: Pennsylvania drivers," Murphy's announcement read. "All proceeds from the 'Passing Lane Protection Act' will help pay for driving lessons across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

The fake announcements in Millburn and Paramus elicited a variety of reactions from residents preparing for changes to their community, although most seemed to recognize the jokes were all in good fun.

The Reddit user who shared the Millburn Deli post expressed hope that the announcement was an April Fools' joke, saying the shop's partnership with a larger chain would be a "horrible business move on their end." Others in the comments sniffed out the prank, even though none could be entirely certain.

"99% of me is sure it's April fools," wrote one user. "1% terrified, sad, and wants to hide under covers."

Based on the response to the Paramus post, it seems many residents are huge fans of Cracker Barrel. Lots of comments called the fake-out "mean" or "cruel," while one user wrote, "I was so happy... for 15 seconds!!!"

Millburn Deli's follow-up post, meanwhile, was a relief to many in the community. One Facebook commenter tried to shame the shop —playfully, it appears — into compensating its customers for the mental anguish the prank temporarily caused.

"Good thing you came clean tonight because tomorrow could have been really ugly," the comment read. "You may want to put a sign in your window saying our bad, just kidding. Free chocolate chip cookies for everyone!"

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: April Fools' Day pranks posted by New Jersey accounts