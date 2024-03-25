Don't fly alone. Here's how Southwest's Companion Pass lets you bring a buddy for free.

Southwest Airlines is running a promotion to let Rapid Rewards members earn a Companion Pass more easily.

With the pass, qualifying travelers can bring a designated buddy with them for free on any trip between Aug. 5 and Oct. 2.

Normally, to earn a Companion Pass, Southwest frequent flyers need to fly 100 one-way flights in a year or earn 135,000 qualifying points. These points can be accumulated through flight purchases or eligible spending on Southwest-branded credit cards or with program partners.

Under the promotion, all travelers have to do to qualify is register on Southwest’s website and purchase one round-trip or two one-way flights.

“We know the Companion Pass is a favorite perk of our Rapid Rewards program, and we’re thrilled to bring back this promotion for a limited time so that customers can experience why this popular benefit is so meaningful,” Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President Marketing at Southwest Airlines said in a statement. “We invite our customers to take advantage of this offer because traveling with your favorite companion supports sharing of adventures and creating memories that can last a lifetime.”

To earn the promotional Companion Pass, travelers must purchase their qualifying flights by Wednesday, and travel must take place by May 22 after registering for the deal.

Promotional Companion Pass holders can change their designated companion up to three times during the eligibility period. Full terms and conditions of the deal are available here on Southwest’s website.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

