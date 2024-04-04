Don't flush T-shirts, rags, diapers down toilets, town of Hot Springs reminds residents

Hot Springs maintenance technician Jeremy Trantham said the maintenance crew plans to investigate additional sewer system blockages after discovering thick rags being flushed and getting stuck in the sewer system.

HOT SPRINGS - With some problems, one can't just flush them down the toilet.

The Hot Springs Town Board was reminded of that in its most recent meeting April 1, in which the board, Mayor Abby Norton and Maintenance Supervisor Jeremy Trantham discussed the issue of "non-flushable" items being picked out of the sewer line.

The issue is not a new one for Trantham and the town, as the town board approved pump updates at two lift stations in town in response to residents clogging up sewer lines after attempting to flush items such as used diapers down the toilets.

Additionally, in July 2021, the board voted to temporarily stop new sewer connections after the town experienced higher than average usage levels.

After the higher than average usage levels persisted, the board again reinstated a moratorium on new sewer connections in May 2022, this time for six months.

Trantham said the maintenance team received a call about a sewage blockage on March 29.

"When they busted through to gut it out, it was rags," Trantham said. "I'm not talking about like wash cloth rags. I'm talking about those rags that you would stain something with, almost like those cut-up pieces of T-shirts. It really causes a lot of problems."

Trantham said he has identified the area where the flushing may be coming from and hopes to perform an investigation.

"There's no reason to put stuff like that in our sewer systems," Trantham said. "If it makes it to the wet well, it won't make it to the pump, and we know what kind of problems that causes. So, we're going to try to keep putting the word out, of don't put anything down there that's not supposed to be, because it really causes a lot of problems."

The issue is something that Norton warned against in May 2022 when the board approved the new pumps at the lift stations.

"Every time items are flushed that should not be, such as wipes, diapers, etc., the maintenance guys must pull the pump, unclog it, and put it back in place," Norton said in the May 2022 meeting.

"These pumps 'lift' the sewage to the main line, and it is then sent to the main wastewater treatment facility. The new pumps will do nothing to alleviate our issues with the main sewer plant, only with the lift stations."

Trantham suggested the town issue a letter to residents attached with the water bill to remind residents not to flush clothing and other non-flushable items.

Board member Daniel Myers said he liked the idea of sending a separate letter.

"A lot of times, and I'm guilty of this also: Pull out the water bill, pay attention to the dollar amount, and everything else is kind of secondary," Myers said. "But a separate letter can at least have something that is its own thing, and might get more attention."

According to Trantham, the identified problem area is the same area where the town maintenance crew witnessed offenders in 2021-22.

"We've had that problem over there a few times before when we had the old pumps," Trantham said. "We have the new pumps in there, and they've worked great for years now without having to do anything to them. I'd like to keep it that way."

The Hot Springs Town Board will meet May 6 at 6 p.m. at 186 Bridge St.

Johnny Casey has served more than three years as the Madison County communities reporter for The Citizen Times and The News-Record & Sentinel. He was recognized with a first-place award in beat news reporting in 2023 by the North Carolina Press Association.

