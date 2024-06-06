'You don't deserve to be outside of prison walls,' Portage judge tells child rapist

Scott A. Boerio could someday be released from prison, but near the conclusion of his sentencing hearing Thursday morning in Portage County Common Pleas Court, Judge Becky Doherty said that wouldn't be her choice.

"Mr. Boerio, honestly, hopefully, you will never be released," she said. "You don't deserve to be outside of prison walls."

Doherty sentenced Boerio, 47, of Streetsboro to life in prison, with a possibility of parole after 23 years for sexually abusing a girl over a period of more than six years. She also found him to be a Tier III sex offender, which would require him to register with the sheriff of any county where he lives or works every 90 days for the rest of his life.

The maximum sentence he could have received is 25 years to life, according to court records, but Prosecutor Mary Beth Kiah and defense attorney Joseph Messuri said during the hearing that they had agreed to request 23 years to life.

According to court records, Boerio began sexually abusing the victim around February 2017, when she was 6, and assaults continued until early September 2023. At least some assaults took place at Boerio's home.

Kiah said the prosecution agreed to a plea deal so that the victim would not have to face Boerio in court.

Kiah said the girl became close to a woman who is now her guardian and eventually told the woman what Boerio was doing to her. Kiah commended her for quickly reporting it, as well as Streetsboro police for the investigation that resulted in charges.

As part of a presentencing investigation by the court's adult probation department, Kiah said Boerio had admitted to sexually abusing the girl, but claimed he did not remember much about it.

Kiah, however, said the girl remembers.

"Everything he did to her will impact her for the rest of her life," she said, adding the girl is still "struggling" with it.

"The important thing is she is safe because she is away from this monster," said Kiah.

Several letters were read during the hearing.

"My life will never be the same. A child's life will never be the same," the girl's guardian wrote.

She also said she feels regret that she had not figured out sooner what was happening and called the girl her "hero" for having the courage to speak up.

"I will never forget or forgive the defendant for what he has done to her," she wrote. "We all continue to heal and we will survive. He must face his own truth of the pain he caused and the consequences of such."

The woman's parents also wrote letters, saying they consider the girl to be one of their grandchildren.

"This man has affected our family in a way that will never truly go away," the guardian's mother said. She also wrote that she regretted defending Boerio to people who did not like him before discovering he was abusing the girl.

Her husband wrote in his own letter, "He took away a young child's mental security for life."

Messuri, an appointed public defender, said that Boerio suffered physical and sexual abuse as a child himself and has bipolar disorder among other difficulties.

"Mr. Boerio hasn't had an easy life," he said. "That's not an excuse but it is a somewhat explanation of his background."

Messuri added, "I know he's extremely sorry and remorseful for what he's done, for the damage he's caused."

Boerio declined to comment during the hearing.

When Doherty asked if he had anything to say before she announced his sentence, he replied "Nope."

"Did you say 'nope?'" asked Doherty.

"Yes, ma'am," he responded.

Doherty said her experience with child sexual abuse victims makes her hopeful that the girl will recover now that she is safe.

"This does not have to be a life sentence for her," she said.

Doherty also said she believes that when it comes time for parole to be considered, there will be a petition urging the Ohio Parole Board to reject it.

"I am certain that family members will ensure that this sentence is a life sentence because obviously that's what you deserve," she told Boerio. "The prosecutor described you as a monster. You are definitely a monster."

Boerio pleaded guilty in early May to two counts of first-degree felony rape and a single count of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition. As part of a plea deal, according to court documents, the rape charges were both amended to require a life sentence, but with the possibility of parole after as little as 10 years for each count. Two additional rape counts and four counts of second-degree felony sexual battery in a grand jury indictment were dismissed, also as part of the plea deal.

Doherty told family members that they have no reason to feel guilty.

"The problem with monsters is sometimes they are really good at being monsters and they are really good at hiding their conduct," she said. "So don't feel guilty for not knowing this was going on."

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage judge tells child rapist Scott Boerio she hopes he's never released