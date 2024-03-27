Don't Blink!
We love it when magician Cole Blalock works his magic!
Sony unveiled April’s PlayStation Plus monthly games on Wednesday. The batch includes Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, Skul: The Hero Slayer and an Overwatch 2 skins-and-skips bundle.
Workers at Sega of America, a division of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., have officially ratified their union contract. This makes it one of the first major North American video-game companies to take this step.
'Easy operation for arthritic hands,' raved one of its 22,000+ Amazon fans.
The cash-strapped Donald Trump would benefit from tapping his billions in new paper wealth generated by DJT. But he might have no choice but to wait.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Jared Rubin from CBS Sports and Last Night in Basketball to say some nice things about the Rockets, Magic, Suns, Tom Thibodeau, Nets, Bulls and Hawks.
Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson supported one another in an unprecedented way during the “Bachelor” finale.
Early Tuesday morning a cargo ship apparently lost power and crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River. Eight workers were on the bridge at the time of the accident — two have been rescued, while six remain missing and are presumed dead.
The Lions learned Sutton was wanted by Florida police when he was working out for them.
This meal prep essential is lightweight, non-porous, heat-resistant and looks super-chic, no less.
Off a highway nestled in the woods of New Hampshire, a small group of engineers have been quietly working on advanced heat pumps inspired by rockets and satellites, of all things. Evari emerged from stealth on Tuesday with its core technology related to rocket turbomachinery. Heat pumps use electricity to shuttle thermal energy from one place to another, and they tend to be a lot more efficient than traditional heating.
Web browsers have realized they are one of the best ways for users to access the present set of AI tools, so they are working on being the first-choice containers for that. SigmaOS, a Y Combinator-backed company, is now banking on users' desire to utilize AI tools and pay for them as the company is releasing new features like link preview summaries, pinch-to-summarize and "look it up" browsing features. The company is releasing pinch-to-summarize on desktop, which works a bit like Arc's new mobile feature.
It continued when he worked at Baruch Future Ventures analyzing potential deals. “I was always looking at hydrogen deals,” Rojas told TechCrunch. Hydrogen is already a key ingredient for many chemical manufacturers, and startups and investors alike are betting it can help eliminate carbon pollution in everything from steel and cement to aviation and long-haul trucking.
If you're in North America, a Tesla staff member will show you how the automaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology works before you can take your car home, according to Bloomberg.
'The speed and storage is incredible': This high-performing tablet is also highly affordable.
Shoppers have referred to this retinol serum as the 'fountain of youth.'
Noisy recordings of interviews and speeches are the bane of audio engineers' existence. According to co-founder and CEO Fabian Seipel, AI-coustics' technology goes beyond standard noise suppression to work across -- and with -- any device and speaker. "Our core mission is to make every digital interaction, whether on a conference call, consumer device or casual social media video, as clear as a broadcast from a professional studio," Seipel told TechCrunch in an interview.
Square Enix has revealed that the fifth expansion for Final Fantasy XIV Online, Dawntrail, will arrive on July 2. There are a bunch of pre-order bonuses if you pre-order, including an early access period.
The U.K. government has blamed China for a 2021 cyberattack that compromised the personal information of millions of U.K. voters. In a statement to lawmakers in Parliament on Monday, U.K. deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden attributed the 2021 data breach at the Electoral Commission to hackers working for the Chinese government. Dowden told lawmakers that the U.K. government "will not hesitate to take swift and robust actions wherever the Chinese government threatens the United Kingdom's interests."
It's Joey's turn to find love. Here's how to watch the finale of 'The Bachelor' Season 28.
Boeing announced Monday that its CEO, Dave Calhoun, would step down at the end of the year.