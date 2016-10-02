Don’t blame Trump for his paltry tax payments

Donald Trump may pay little in taxes, but nobody’s accusing him of breaking the law or cheating—and that may be the biggest revelation to come from the recent leak of Trump tax documents.

The New York Times obtained a few pages from Trump’s 1995 returns showing the Republican presidential nominee paid no tax that year, and also claimed a $916 million loss that would have reduced taxes in future years. If Trump’s federal tax rate is 0 or even in the single digits, he will have the lightest tax liability of any presidential candidate of the last 25 years, and possibly in the 103 years the United States has had an income tax.

Trump’s tax strategy is completely justifiable, however, given tax rules for losses. Real-estate developers enjoy some of the most generous tax breaks on the books, and Trump undoubtedly exploits the same forgiving laws that every other developer does.

“The law is very, very favorable to commercial real estate,” says Lee Sheppard, contributing editor at Tax Analysts. “The tax law buys back your business losses by allowing carryovers to future years.”

Developers are among the most aggressive lobbyists at every level of government, and tax law has been friendly toward property owners for decades. Before the 1986 tax reforms passed under Ronald Reagan, high-income professionals such as dentists and airline pilots shielded much of their income by investing in real-estate tax shelters. The ’86 tax reforms put an end to those sorts of tax breaks for passive investors in real estate, but gave special treatment to active real-estate professionals—which Trump has been his entire career.

Trump endured huge business losses in the early 1990s, as his Atlantic City casinos and his airline went bust. Those operating losses appear to have produced the $916 million offset against future income taxes that showed up on the 1995 returns. The size of Trump’s losses might have been unusual, but using those losses to reduce future taxes is completely routine, since provisions of the tax code passed by Congress allow real estate professionals like Trump to use losses against other income.

The tax code is so generous to developers that many pay no federal taxes even when business is good. Developers are allowed to deduct interest on loans and depreciation on the buildings from their income. These deductions often completely offset income from rent paid by tenants.

“Real-estate is self-sheltering,” says Sheppard. “I’d expect any normal developer to be at 0 [taxes paid].”

Trump’s tax payments raise more questions about the tax code than they do about the candidate’s own finances. When Mitt Romney was the GOP presidential nominee in 2012, he released tax returns showing he paid a tax rate of around 14%, which is lower than what many working people pay because most of Romney’s income came from investments taxed at the 15% capital gains rate.

That produced howls of protest over a tax code that favors the wealthy. Trump and his fellow developers seem to enjoy even sweeter tax advantages. Maybe we should all get into the real estate business.

Rick Newman’s latest book is Liberty for All: A Manifesto for Reclaiming Financial and Political Freedom. Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman.