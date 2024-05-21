Don't blame Fort Pierce for Trump trial delays. The Sunrise City can and is handling this.

Here we go again.

Last week, Newsweek published an article about Florida residents criticizing U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon for her repeated delays in the start of former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial in Fort Pierce.

That people aren't happy with the slow pace of the pre-trial proceedings isn't new. There have been grumblings about that and the manner in which Cannon has been managing the case for months.

The article included excerpts from letters to the editor sent to our sister publication, the Palm Beach Post, including one that seemed to suggest Fort Pierce was too podunk to handle an event of this magnitude.

"Judge Aileen Cannon's delayed and indefinitely postponed hearings in Trump's classified documents case is outside her legal competence and limited trial experience," Jupiter resident Harriet Pashman wrote. "Her remote Fort Pierce doesn't usually deal with criminal cases involving federal documents. She should be recused from this case and replaced with a more experienced federal judge from a larger South Florida judicial district."

Wait, how is this a Fort Pierce problem?

Remote? I'm assuming Pashman lives in the Jupiter in northern Palm Beach County and not the largest planet in our solar system.

It's hard to see how she or anyone else could seriously blame Fort Pierce for Cannon's performance in this case.

There have been numerous hearings held in Fort Pierce so far, including three Trump attended ― on Feb. 12, March 1 and March 14.

On those days, the eyes of the world have been on the Sunrise City. And guess what? There have been remarkably few incidents, other than a motorcyclist who was escorting Trump's motorcade crashing on Interstate 95 in Martin County. Is it wrong to point out the accident victim, who wasn't seriously injured, was a Palm Beach County deputy?

Other than that, there have been a few traffic tie-ups around the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse on the days court was in session. The proceedings have attracted groups of Trump supporters and critics, who have generally behaved well.

If you were moving through other parts of the city, as I was on at least one or two of those days, you would have never known anything out of the ordinary was happening.

In short, the moment hasn't proven to be too big for Fort Pierce. City leaders and local residents have made whatever adjustments needed to be made to accommodate their town's place in these historic proceedings.

Fort Pierce isn't too small for a case like this

Activities outside the Alto Lee Adams, Sr. United States Courthouse as former President Donald Trump attends a classified documents court hearing Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Fort Pierce.

Moving the case to "a larger South Florida judicial district," as Pashman suggested, isn't going to expedite anything.

From the beginning, there have been questions from Trump's detractors about whether Cannon, a Trump appointee to the bench, could be impartial in hearing a case involving the man who gave her the job.

There have been questions about picking an impartial jury from a conservative judicial district that includes many Trump supporters.

Also from the beginning, there have been questions from Trump's supporters about whether the case had any real legal merit, or just amounted to political persecution of their hero.

Avoiding a negative media narrative

Joann Binford, of Vero Beach, gives a thumbs up gesture as the motorcade with former President Donald Trump arrives at the Alto Lee Adams, Sr. United States Courthouse on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Fort Pierce.

From where I sit, it's impossible to say how much of the delays are driven by politics and how much are driven by the need for sensible jurisprudence.

It's clear, though, that little old Fort Pierce isn't holding anything back.

Last July, I got hot and bothered by a New York Times profile of Cannon that described Fort Pierce as "a scruffy outpost."

I was afraid that could be the first of many stories in the national media belittling Fort Pierce and/or suggesting Trump's trial should be moved to a more worthy venue.

I have been pleasantly surprised the negative Fort Pierce narrative doesn't seem to have materialized in the out-of-town trial coverage I've seen.

Fort Pierce still has issues, but this isn't one of them

Don't get this twisted: I'm not backtracking from my column last week, in which I took Fort Pierce leaders to task for repeatedly failing to provide adequate oversight to major projects that could transform the city's future prospects.

City officials have been messing up, and rather than turning criticism back on me, as some tried to do last week, they need to own up to their failings and fix them.

I can foresee a time several years down the road when city officials might spend hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on a project management consultant who will offer essentially the same advice for getting projects on track that I've already given them for free.

It's still fair game to ask which will happen in Fort Pierce first ― the Trump trial or the King's Landing development?

That said, I believe in being fair. Fort Pierce has handled plenty of big events in the past, and there's no reason to think the city can't handle the Trump trial.

The city's police have shown they can manage crowd control and traffic management. It's the more complicated long-term planning projects that seem to bedevil their co-workers at City Hall.

And if the trial happens so far into the future that TV reporters from Fox and CNN are doing their stand-up reports from the rooftop of King's Landing's hotel, that won't be the city's fault.

Fort Pierce is ready for this, even if other parties involved are not.

This column reflects the opinion of Blake Fontenay. Contact him via email at bfontenay@gannett.com or at 772-232-5424.

