Donors needed to help keep blood supply growing as seasons change
As spring approaches, the American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply. People of all blood types – especially those with type O blood – are critical to ensuring hospitals can meet the daily demand for lifesaving transfusions.
Here are the Marion County blood drives scheduled for the remainder of March:
Wednesday: noon-6 p.m., OhioHealth Marion Medical Campus, 1040 Delaware Ave., Marion
Thursday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., The Alber Red Cross Center, 1849 Summerset Drive, Marion
3/15/2024: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Kingston Residence of Marion, 464 James Way, Marion
3/15/2024: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., George Washington Elementary School, 400 Pennsylvania Ave., Marion
3/22/2024: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., The Alber Red Cross Center, 1849 Summerset Drive, Marion
3/23/2024: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., The Alber Red Cross Center, 1849 Summerset Drive, Marion
3/27/2024: noon-6 p.m., The Alber Red Cross Center, 1849 Summerset Drive, Marion
To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. As a thank-you, all who come to give by March 24 will get a $10 e-gift card to a pet supply merchant of choice, plus a chance to win one of five $3,000 gift cards.
Additionally, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to celebrate the new film, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." When donors give March 25-April 7, they’ll get an exclusive "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" and Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
This article originally appeared on Marion Star: American Red Cross seeks donors for seven Marion County blood drives