Donors help keep the museum and its programs vibrant for the community

To work in development for a nonprofit takes two major traits: being a people-person and enjoying raising funds for a mission you believe in. Luckily, as director of development for the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, that describes me.

After graduating from Williamsport High School in 2010 (Go Wildcats!), I earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology with a minor in math at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in 2014. I was done sitting in a classroom and knew I wanted to take action and help solve some of our most pressing issues. My next step was serving in AmeriCorps National Civilian Community FEMA Corps.

I then continued my education by earning a Master of Arts in sustainable international development from Brandeis University in 2019. Brandeis is where I realized I wanted to work in nonprofit fundraising, or “development.” It was the perfect combination of sociology and math, building relationships and inspiring solutions, and I realized I had access to conversations that could fund innovative solutions to our most pressing problems.

Beth Smith is director of development for the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts.

Development and fundraising is where the beliefs fueled by my faith, the tenets of community services given to me by my community, and a call to action all culminated in identifying a career path.

In development, I get to work with fellow staff, donors and community members who are all passionate about accomplishing our mission. A career in development was my own call to action.

According to Management.org, development is, by definition, the process of creating and enhancing relationships with (potential) donors to generate long-term, sustainable funding.

So a career in development is really more like gardening, cultivating a passion for the mission that already exists in people who can give back in a variety of ways and multiplying that passion, growing the impact of the mission.

Income generation is a vital part of my responsibility, and a lot of time goes into organizing specific strategies to help generate income for the organization. Still, the primary focus is to meet people and build relationships that will sustain the organization far beyond the essential balanced budget.

I believe that all of us as donors can effect positive and lasting change with our time, talent and money. As a professional fundraiser, I get to know and build relationships with people as they become the most generous versions of themselves, discover a cause they are passionate about and activate their role in positively influencing our community.

And specifically at the museum, donors are an essential part of creating and growing our impact in the community and around the four-state region. Donors stand with us as we accomplish our mission to provide a vibrant place to explore and preserve art for the benefit of a diverse public through art collecting, lively interpretation, diligent preservation and care, engaging educational programs and entertainment.

The root words of philanthropy translate to brotherly love or “love of humanity” — more succinctly, it’s just generosity. Philanthropists, regardless of their gift, are essential to nonprofit organizations. Here at the museum, our art is our heart, our purpose; but our donors, the people actively giving their time, talent and treasure, are our lifeblood. They volunteer time to welcome museum guests, enter data, keep historical records and give money generously and help us accomplish our mission.

Together, we keep the museum alive and fresh, ensuring each succeeding generation knows our collection is theirs and understands the potential of the museum as a community resource — supporting personal development and formal and informal learning. Philanthropists see the value the museum brings to themselves and our community, and it’s my job to help others see that value in themselves.

Benefactors recently enjoyed a special tour of the museum’s vault led by Agnita M. Stine Schreiber Curator Daniel Fulco and Manager of Collections and Exhibitions Sarah Wolfe.

You can get involved at the museum in many ways: Become a member, volunteer, or join the Singer Society. The Singers are a great organization that serves in the spirit of the museum’s founders, William Henry Singer Jr. and Anna Brugh Singer.

You can attend a free event, take an art class, register your children for our long-beloved and free Saturday Morning Youth Program, or give generously so someone else can enjoy all these beautiful benefits.

The museum is a microcosm; people of every walk of life find their home away from home here, enjoying the art, taking a minute to still themselves in an impossibly busy world, or listening to a concert in the garden. They rest well here from whatever they endure, and the art reminds them that there is joy, creation and purpose in it all.

The museum is for you, and when you get here, you will be sure to find people waiting to welcome you. The museum, like other nonprofits, is like a garden – the more you give to it and the more you tend to it, the more spectacular it grows.

Elizabeth (Beth) Smith is director of development for the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts. The museum hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and is closed Mondays. Visit the museum online at wcmfa.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

