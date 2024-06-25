Donora Fire Company mourning loss of president, 10-year volunteer member

The Donora Fire Company is mourning the loss of its president.

According to a Facebook post from the company, Rhys Taylor has served as president for the last five years.

Taylor was a volunteer member of the fire company for 10 years.

He became an EMT in 2018 and worked for several Mon Valley agencies.

