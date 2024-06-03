Donna Hodge gets state OK as next president of Fitchburg State University

FITCHBURG — Donna Hodge, an administrator at Colorado State University Pueblo, will be the 12th president of Fitchburg State University.

Hodge's selection last month by the school's Board of Trustees was approved Monday by the state Board of Higher Education, according to the school.

Hodge will be the first woman to head Fitchburg State, which dates to 1894. She will succeed Richard S. Lapidus, who is stepping down at the end of June after nine years at president.

Hodge is currently vice president of operations and advancement at Colorado State Pueblo, which is one of three campuses in the Colorado State University system.

“I am excited to join the Fitchburg State community and support its vital mission,” Hodge said in statement from Fitchburg. “As I witnessed firsthand during my time on campus, Fitchburg State has been a cornerstone of the city and region for 130 years. I look forward to working with the talented team of faculty, librarians, staff and administrators to support our students as they pursue their educational and personal goals, and I am honored to help the university chart its future path.”

Hodge has a doctorate in rhetoric from Texas Woman's University. She has graduate and undergraduate degrees from Texas A&M.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Donna Hodge gets state OK as next president of Fitchburg State University