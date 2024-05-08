Donelson residents report numerous car break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a crime Nashvillians know well – car break-ins.

This past weekend, several cars were hit in a Donelson neighborhood.

“I’ve lived here for 16 years and we’ve had car break-ins in the past, but it’s the most spectacular episode,” resident Renee Marino said.

Marino keeps an eye on her street – Lakeford Drive – in Donelson.

“It’s nice that people are looking out for each other, it doesn’t seem to prevent the crime though,” Marino said.

Over the weekend, Marino said a dozen or so cars along Lakeford Drive and Elm Hill Pike were broken into.

“It’s really alarming,” area resident Bart Smith said. “We’ve been raising our alarm and been on guard. We have been putting the security lights on and watching out for our neighbors.”

While Smith isn’t a police officer, he mimics their advice.

“Don’t leave any valuables in your car, even in your trunk,” Smith said. “Dont risk it. Especially not firearms, because if it’s out there, you can’t track it.”

According to neighbors, the stolen items were mostly cash. Some neighbors think the culprits are bored teens and other people wonder if there is more to it.

“We had 10 windows busted out just up the street, so that sounds like someone looking to make money and not just being an opportunist,” Smith said.

“I wish we could see more police presense or more consequences so this stops,” Marino added.

Police said only one family has filed a report with them so far. If you would like to report a crime, call police at 615-862-8600.

