Doncaster to get new health boss after MBE winner retires

Doncaster is to get a new director of public health, the council has said.

Rachael Leslie, who has been the deputy director of public health since 2021, is to take over the post.

It follows the retirement of Dr Rupert Suckling, who has been praised for his work during his nine years in the role.

Ms Leslie has worked as acting director for the past year after Dr Suckling, who was awarded an MBE in 2023 for his work during the Covid pandemic, took leave due to ill health.

During his career, Dr Suckling pioneered vital schemes in psychological therapy and early lung cancer intervention, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Prior to working at Doncaster Council, Ms Leslie worked in consultant roles in the West Midlands and the South West.

Ms Leslie said: "I am passionate about the role and the work we are doing across Doncaster to reduce health inequalities and support residents with their wellbeing.

