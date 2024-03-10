Donation brings ACTC scholarship closer to goal

Mar. 10—ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College recently received a $20,000 donation to go toward the Ron and Diane Cartee Ashland Rotary Endowment Scholarship.

The donation was given by Cartee during a Rotary Club meeting; the goal of the scholarship is $100,000.

"We love the work of ACTC," Cartee said. "It's a great program and a great community that we are happy to support. The last few years have been wonderful working to create this scholarship endowment."

As a Kentucky native, Cartee said he is thankful for the opportunity to give back to the community, adding he's honored to help provide a start for students who need training for their futures and to give students who otherwise might not get a chance to attend college the opportunity to do so.

Incoming or current students of Ashland Community and Technical College will be eligible for a $500 per semester scholarship. Applicants must be a resident of Boyd or Greenup County and have a 2.5 or above GPA.

"ACTC is very grateful for Mr. Cartee and his wife's generosity toward funding the Ashland Rotary endowment," Larry Ferguson, ACTC President/CEO, said. "This investment will help support multiple scholarships for many deserving students."

For those interested in donating to the endowment, donations can be made via check made payable to ACTC Foundation (and mailed to Kim Minnehan, manager of resource development, Ashland Community & Technical College, 1400 College Drive Ashland, KY 41101) or by calling (606) 326-2071. Donors also can email as_foundation@kctcs.edu for a link to donate electronically.