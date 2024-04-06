How to donate to the Palisade apartment explosion victims

PALISADE, Colo. (KREX) — An explosion at an apartment complex in Palisade on Friday killed one while leaving several others without a home.

Community members who wish to donate to the victims of the tragedy have a couple of options as of Friday evening.

The Town of Palisade is working with the American Red Cross to provide aid and assistance to those in need. Donations can be made through cash, gift card, or check to the Town of Palisade at 175 East 3rd Street, P.O. Box 128.

A GoFundMe has also been organized for the victims by Coldwell Banker Realtor Nikki Metiva. Click here to learn more.

