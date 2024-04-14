Donalds, Rubio, Scott: How can you support Trump?

This request is made to Messrs. Byron Donalds, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. As a veteran and your constituent, I have a sincere desire to understand the full logic and reasoning driving your support for the twice impeached, four times indicted in four separate jurisdictions Mr. Trump. Thus far, all I have heard is sound bites.

Lest we forget, Mr. Trump has already been found liable for sexual assault and guilty of defamation in a court of law. Mr. Trump, an ousted president, incited a violent insurrection against the United States government before the very eyes of not just the citizens of the United States but before the entire world, putting this country squarely in the category of banana republic for the first time in our illustrious history.

Thomas Minor

Mr. Trump has said repeatedly he intends to be a dictator and pardon those who injured and maimed police officers on January 6, 2021, the same police officers who protected you, should he be elected in 2024. If you are unwilling to lay out your logic to constituents such as myself, surely you would do so for those police officers, to whom you owe your lives. Have you considered that next time, those same police officers might return the favor and turn their backs on you.

Further, did you not take the same oath I took as a Marine to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic? In my mind, this is a simple, easily understood obligation. Please do not engage in MAGA vernacular gymnastics to explain your failure to do so in giving support to a would-be dictator.

Should you choose to respond, please do not insult the intelligence of millions of Americans by playing the Fox (you can’t handle the truth) network game of quibbling over whether January 6, 2021 was in actuality another normal day of tourists visiting the Capitol, a peaceful protest that got out of hand because the police provoked the protesters, an FBI false flag operation or the original Trump/MAGA/Fox tried and true tactic of projection by calling it a group of Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters masquerading as Trump supporters. In pure Marine speak, only a self-deluding fool would call January 6, 2021, anything other than an attempt to overthrow the U.S. government by supporters of the Grifter-in-Chief.

Please dispense with long esoteric discussions of policy differences with Democrats. As we all should know, in a democracy, the people get the last word on policy direction, by elections, at the ballot box, by a majority vote.

Of course, if you live in the “free” state of Florida, expect the governor-attorney general MAGA tag team to try to use the power of the state to silence opposing voices as they recently failed to do in opposing the Floridians Protecting Freedom citizen-led ballot initiative. Please avoid what-about-isms, which any true leader will tell you only serves to avoid addressing the facts and determining the rightness or wrongness relevant to the specific issue in front of you.

Gentlemen, an op ed please, to capture your logic and reasoning for posterity, to be published in all the fine newspapers in the “free” state of Florida would do just fine. Without prejudging, let’s leave it up to the individual editors as to whether they place your responses in the opinion or the comic section of their papers. Either way, your constituents will come away better informed as we approach the November elections. I do not believe that is asking too much of someone on the taxpayers' dime.

A retired colonel with the United States Marine Corps, Thomas Minor is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Army War College and the U.S. Naval War College with a master's degree in national security and strategic studies. He spent 30 years as a Marine infantry officer with the last assignment as head of the Department of Naval Science and instructor of leadership and ethics at the Virginia Military Institute. He is currently employed by General Dynamics as a security contractor for the Department of Homeland Security and is a resident of Bonita Springs.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Donalds, Rubio, Scott: How can you support Trump?