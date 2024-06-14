Donald Trump's Wild New Debate Claim Has People Saying, Hmm OK

Former President Donald Trump drew mockery for suggesting he may purposefully lose the first 2024 presidential debate to President Joe Biden to ensure that Biden isn’t removed from the Democratic ticket.

CNN will host the first Biden-Trump debate in Atlanta on June 27.

During an interview with Steve Gruber for the right-wing Real America’s Voice on Thursday, presumptive GOP presidential nominee Trump once again baselessly claimed Biden will be fed ”a lot of stuff” before the debate and once again called on the candidates to undergo drug tests beforehand.

Watch from the 9:30 mark here:

The talk turned to the possibility of Biden being replaced as the Democratic candidate, which Trump said he didn’t want to happen.

“Well, you know, interestingly, they’ve done polling, and I do better against almost everybody,” said Trump.

“And so they don’t want to take him off,” he continued. “Maybe I’m better off losing the debate. I’ll make sure he stays. I’ll lose the debate on purpose. Maybe I’ll do something like that.”

The Biden campaign immediately shared Trump’s comment on X, formerly Twitter:

Trump: I’ll lose the debate on purpose pic.twitter.com/SG3UgDbzSq — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 13, 2024

Critics thought Trump was getting his excuses in early:

Clearly a narcissist would decide to lose a presidential debate on purpose 🙄 I think we can state with a high degree of confidence that Trump will do whatever he can to skip the debates. https://t.co/NIqHAWWULV — Caroline (@caroLHO79) June 13, 2024

Trump getting the excuses in early and the Maga camp will buy it 😂 — Uche (@ubig1) June 13, 2024

Trump’s going to lose the debate “on purpose”.

Also… his girlfriend lives “in Canada”. 😁😅😁 https://t.co/69gPnGg8XZ — Roll the Dice (@theRollDdice) June 14, 2024

Trump says he might lose the debate on purpose to keep Biden in the race. He says no matter how bad Biden does they will see he did a great job.



I suspect Trump knows he is going to get destroyed in the debate and is already making his excuses. Biden is going to show him whose… — Prez (@PrezLives2022) June 13, 2024

Even he knows he screwed without a teleprompter showing him what to say. — MotherofEagles (@CCknockout) June 13, 2024

Why would Trump want to lose the debate on purpose? He is going to lose and if he says it’s on purpose, another reason he is NOT fit to be President. https://t.co/mBUZHY4mI2 — patti doyle-bedwell (@Pattidbedwell) June 13, 2024

lol



'so much winning' — Chess not Checkers (@toglesby27) June 13, 2024

Stable genius strategy! — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) June 13, 2024

Felonious trump says he will lose the debate on purpose, like he has to try, so much losing, more losing than America has ever seen. https://t.co/ot8KijGeo2 — Brian Bascomb. bad-bascomb-ink.printify.me (@blbascomb) June 13, 2024

Trump already knows he will lose the debate then he’ll tell us he did it on purpose.

One very sick man. — Barb (@BarbL219) June 13, 2024

"Maybe I'm better off losing the debate," Trump says, & then later adds, "I'll lose the debate on purpose. Maybe I'll do something like that."



Here in full sight is Trump showing his concern of losing to someone he claims is enfeebled & trying desperately to lower expectations. — Robert Elisberg (@relisberg) June 13, 2024

BREAKING: Donald Trump starts to panic about his debate with President Biden and pathetically says that he might lose it “on purpose.”



He’s already concocting excuses for defeat…



“They're going to feed him a lot of stuff, and we should do a drug test. I'd love to do a drug… pic.twitter.com/Xe9PUymeGW — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 13, 2024

