As Donald Trump's VP choice is awaited with bated breath, what ever happened to Pence?

Former President Donald Trump’s potential vice-presidential picks are circulating after vetting documents were sent to a number of high-profile MAGA politicians. Whose name isn’t on that list? His former right-hand man, Mike Pence.

The ex-vice president and governor of Indiana even held a short run against his old boss, who now says he won’t endorse him in November.

So, what happened between these one-time running mates?

Jan. 6, 2021

The metaphorical tie between Trump and Pence was severed the day rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Investigations since the attack have revealed the former president’s scheme to hand the election over to him after losing to President Joe Biden.

Pence’s refusal to overturn the election results gave way for Trump to paint him as a traitor to his supporters in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, and even years later.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” Trump wrote in the post. “USA demands the truth!”

Rioters in the crowd chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” and stormed their way into the Capitol as the former vice president and legislators were forced to escape during the attack. According to witness testimony, Trump was aware of the violence on the ground and did not call for it to stop.

“States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it, Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!” Trump wrote in another post on X.

A Tweet by former President Trump about former Vice President Mike Pence is displayed during a public hearing before the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol held on July 21, 2022.

Despite the violence threatened against him and the ire of the former president, Pence has continued to defend his actions.

“Jan. 6 was a tragic day. I was there,” Pence said to a group of voters in October. “I’ll always believe by God’s grace, I did my duty that day to support the Constitution of the United States.”

Since the attack on the Capitol, Trump has continued to throw insults at Pence as he advances his unfounded election fraud lies almost four years later.

Fundamental differences

Even before Trump attacked his former No. 2, Pence and the former president didn’t entirely see eye-to-eye.

From the beginning of the Trump-Pence campaign, it was clear that the two were very different politicians. Trump’s abrasive nature and fame as a television reality star and businessman contrasted with Pence’s evangelical, staunch social conservatism and lifelong political career.

Differences in foreign, criminal justice and abortion policy have come to light since the end of the administration in 2021 and were highlighted during Pence’s short-lived second presidential campaign that came to an end in October.

Sam Woodward is the Minnesota elections reporting fellow for USA Today.

