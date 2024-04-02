Will Donald Trump's visit impact your ability to vote Tuesday? Likely not, the city says.

GREEN BAY – Former President Donald Trump's arrival Tuesday in Green Bay may stir up political reactions on Election Day, but how will it impact the traffic?

Voters may also have to contend with snow as they make their way to their polling locations, but Trump's eighth visit to Green Bay could complicate some travel routes. North Adams Street north of Main Street and Elm Street west of Madison Street will be closed off from through traffic, according to Steve Grenier, director of the Department of Public Works.

The Department of Public Works said it kept voting locations in mind in anticipation of Trump's Tuesday rally at the KI Convention Center, 333 Main St. in downtown Green Bay.

"I don't think it's any big surprise that any major politician, regardless of who they are, anybody who's a national-stage politician, that they would want to keep that area behind the KI Convention Center clear, so that's all we're doing," Grenier said.

The following voting locations may have increased traffic in and around the area throughout the day Tuesday:

Green Bay Water Utility, 631 S. Adams St.

Green Bay Labor Temple, 1570 Elizabeth St.

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, 1660 East Shore Drive.

First Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Ashland Ave.

The Green Bay Police Department confirmed that it worked alongside the Department of Public Works and the Green Bay Clerk's Office with a focus on minimizing traffic disruptions for residents and visitors to Green Bay.

Of course, given the fanfare, Trump's visit may slow down pedestrian and vehicle traffic, so plan your time to vote accordingly. Green Bay Police Cmdr. Kevin Warych said law enforcement, in tandem with the city, will work on strategies for the increased traffic.

"With any large-scale event, we plan and implement strategies for increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic. We also deconflict with other big events in the city to ensure smooth operation for all," Warych said in an email. "This is a team effort across the city with public safety being our highest priority."

Natalie Eilbert covers mental health issues for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. She welcomes story tips and feedback. You can reach her at neilbert@gannett.com or view her Twitter profile at @natalie_eilbert. If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text "Hopeline" to the National Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Here are the road closures planned for Trump's Green Bay rally