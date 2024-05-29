Donald Trump's Ranting Sticky Note Is Caught On Camera By Photographer

Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump was photographed ahead of the start of Tuesday’s installment of his hush-money trial with his hands over two sticky notes.

On one was written in thick black marker pen, in what appeared to be his handwriting: “This case should be dismissed by the judge but it’s totally corrupt.”

Flanked by his attorneys Todd Blanche, left, and Emil Bove, former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings in Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in New York. (Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP) via Associated Press

Someone shared an image on Reddit, albeit an edited one that gave Trump a more orange tinge. Some people suggested Trump shouldn’t have had to write the message down, given how he’s riffed on the theme on multiple occasions throughout the legal proceedings.

“LOL at needing a handwritten note that says the ‘case should be dismissed by the judge,’ one commenter wrote. Added another: “He had to write that down to remember to say it, after only repeating it 10 million times.”

“He needs to write that down!?!?” mockingly asked a third.

Other Reddit users, however, suggested Trump may have meant for the message to be spotted.

“He wrote it down because he knew he’d be photographed and get your attention,” said one. Another posted: “That’s not for him to read, it’s for us to read. They wanted those notes photographed.”

Trump is the subject of a gag order in the case. It prevents him from making public remarks about the jurors, prosecutors, witnesses, court staff and their families. Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, has so far fined Trump a total of $10,000 for repeated violations of the order.

The closing arguments in the trial ended on Monday and jury deliberation is slated to start Tuesday.

Donald Trump awaiting the start of proceedings in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday. via Associated Press

