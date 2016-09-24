Donald Trump’s original apprentice, Louise Sunshine, recalls her ‘magical’ years and the not-so-happy ending

Louise Sunshine entered Donald Trump’s orbit when she secured a vanity license plate for him. It was 1974, and Sunshine was the treasurer of the New York State Democratic Committee under the newly elected governor, Hugh Carey, to whom Trump was a significant donor. He was a 20-something newcomer to the real estate scene back then, still in his father’s shadow, and since his dad had initialized plates, Donald wanted them too.

But “DJT” was already taken at the DMV. So Sunshine kept tabs, and when the person who owned them moved out of state six months later, she nabbed them for Donald. “As far as he was concerned, I could never do anything wrong from that minute,” she says. “He said: ‘You are the most persevering, determined woman I know. You must work with me.’”

To talk to Sunshine today about her 15 years in Trump’s inner circle and her messy departure after a falling-out is to examine a pattern in his working life. It goes something like this: Trump finds people and declares them the “best,” until they aren’t. The men he finds become advisers or mentors; the women become pupils or protégés.

When Sunshine and Trump first met, she knew a little about real estate development — her father owned several properties in New Jersey and she had taken some real estate business classes as a student at NYU. What she knew a lot about was people in politics. A 30-year-old mother of three at the time, she was the granddaughter of Barney Pressman, the founder of the retail fashion chain Barney’s New York and a major donor to Democrats on both sides of the Hudson.

When Trump first offered her a job, she turned him down, she recalls, because she had no interest in commuting to his father’s headquarters in Brooklyn. But it was her uptown Manhattan pedigree that interested him, and he hired her as a lobbyist, installing her in a two-room office on Lexington Ave. “What I think I brought to the table was my connections, my political skills, my ability to get things done,” she says. “A certain sophistication, worldliness, political knowledge and intuition.” (Or, as she wrote on her website, in hyperbole she may also have learned from Trump, he saw in her “an unleashed power to change the way people think and invited her to join his then-fledgling empire.”)

Her first victory on his behalf was to help persuade New York City’s Urban Development Corporation to grant him some controversial tax abatements for his renovation of the old Commodore Hotel near Grand Central Terminal. He turned it into the Grand Hyatt, his first significant project on his own. She did the same in Atlantic City as he took control of casinos — using her connections and very little of his money. When he briefly considered buying the World Trade Center, she introduced him to a key executive.

Then, in 1978, Sunshine and Trump were riding along Fifth Ave. in his silver Cadillac limousine — with those hard-won DJT plates — and passed Bonwit Teller, the landmark department store, which was struggling financially.

As Washington Post reporters Mark Fisher and Michael Kranish describe in the new book “Trump Revealed,” Trump told Sunshine: “Oh, I love that site, let’s find out who owns it, let’s tear the building down.” So she introduced him to the largest stockholder in the holding company that owned Bonwit’s and negotiated a $25 million lease on the land where Trump Tower now stands.

As these buildings took , Sunshine says she learned every part of real estate, from site selection to apartment sales. She became known as one of the best salespeople in the city for high-end apartments, closing deals in the early days of Trump Tower with such buyers as Johnny Carson, Paul Anka, Sophia Loren and Steven Spielberg. “I learned so much; I was like a sponge that just kept absorbing,” she says. “I just learned every possible skill that had to do with real estate development.”