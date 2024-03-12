Donald Trump's New Nickname For Himself Has People Howling

Former President Donald Trump referred to himself as “Honest Don” and tickled critics on X, formerly Twitter.

Trump deployed his new moniker in a post on his Truth Social platform in which he challenged President Joe Biden to debate him “ANY TIME, ANY PLACE!” for “the good of our now failing Nation.”

Read the full post here:

Truth Social

Critics recalled the more than 30,000 false or misleading claims that Trump made during his presidency.

Trump since his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden has repeatedly falsely claimed the election was stolen from him.

The “Honest Don” name was too much for many people online:

In what could be the most ridiculous, outrageous, fraudulent, dishonest case of branding ever, Trump has now given himself a nickname: “Honest Don”. pic.twitter.com/VBA4nmeCzH — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 12, 2024

Grandpa Rico is calling himself “Honest Don” on TrumpSocial. No I’m not kidding. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) March 12, 2024

In the wee hours this morning, trump has nicknamed himself Honest Don. Of course, it was done in a Truth, so it must be true. pic.twitter.com/aQOjPzkoVD — John (repeat1968) Buss (@repeat1968) March 12, 2024

Honest Don? Even Nixon is laughing. pic.twitter.com/lqk0hsS9VO — Purple Chiquita (@ChiquitaPurple) March 12, 2024

Honest Don? Trump called himself Honest Don. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TPFILGh6nR — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) March 12, 2024

Trump called himself "Honest Don." Nobody on the planet believes that. Have you ever heard a bigger lie??? — D-LIB (@whittler_e) March 12, 2024

Don the Con called himself Honest Don 😄🤪 pic.twitter.com/DCQT1gElcJ — Diane Toucan (@DianeToucan) March 12, 2024

.

. . . and then he actually wrote:



"Honest Don"



You can't make this up.



😂 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/j4M0fxmwxx — Marko Silberhand 🟧 (@MarkoSilberhand) March 12, 2024

Honest Don pic.twitter.com/IQ4sFNY5o9 — Taylor Swift is Living Rent-Free in Your Head (@BikerButt) March 12, 2024

Related...